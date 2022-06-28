(NewsNation) — This Fourth of July is expected to be the second-busiest Independence Day travel weekend since 2000, according to AAA, with nearly 48 million Americans either hitting the road or getting on a plane.

Despite rising gas prices, AAA said, 42 million are still expected to drive, especially as issues with air travel, including cancelations and delays, continue. Travel prices are also going up: AAA found airfare increased by 14%, mid-range hotels have gone up by about 23% and people renting cars will pay $40 more per day on average compared to pre-pandemic years.

If you’re hitting the road, AAA says, the worst times to travel by car this week are:

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

Noon to 9 p.m. Friday

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

On the other hand, the best times to head out for a road trip are:

Before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Thursday

Before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m. Friday

Before noon or after 7 p.m. Saturday

When it comes to air travel, AAA says data shows Friday, July 1, will be the most congested. Monday will be the lightest day.

Top holiday destinations include Orlando; Seattle; New York; Anaheim, California, where Disneyland is located; Anchorage, Alaska; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vega; Honolulu; Denver, and Chicago.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said in a statement. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”