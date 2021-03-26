Westminster Christian Academy celebrates groundbreaking of new facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Westminster Christian Academy held the groundbreaking for a multi-million dollar campus expansion.
Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong joined past and present Westminster students and staff for the ceremony.
The new $4 million education facility was funded through donations from parents, patrons, and community support. It will house a state-of-the-art gymnasium, new education classrooms, and playground facilities for their younger students.
This new building will help the school system meet the needs of current students and will allow for future growth.