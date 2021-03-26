Westminster Christian Academy celebrates groundbreaking of new facility

Left to right: Students from the elementary campus, John Knight (Staff), Mike Stokes (graduate), Mary Katherine Atnip (graduate) and child, Mayor Paul Finley, Head of School Stephen Hooks, Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong, Tom Adams (Westminster Strategic Advancement Director), Ron Klein (Former Head of School and Former School Board President), Jenni Feld (Current President of the School Board), Norm Harris (Long time supporter of the Westminster Family), Maria Lyman (Director of Academics and Elementary School Principal) breaking ground for the new Westminster Christian Academy facility.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Westminster Christian Academy held the groundbreaking for a multi-million dollar campus expansion.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong joined past and present Westminster students and staff for the ceremony.

The new $4 million education facility was funded through donations from parents, patrons, and community support. It will house a state-of-the-art gymnasium, new education classrooms, and playground facilities for their younger students.

This new building will help the school system meet the needs of current students and will allow for future growth.