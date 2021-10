Three people have been injured in a wreck on WB I-565 near Madison Blvd. ALL westbound traffic is shut down at Research Park.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A portion of westbound I-565 has been shut down because of a traffic accident.

Huntsville Police are diverting traffic onto Research Park.

A HEMSI spokesperson said three people are injured, one of them in critical condition and another in serious condition. HEMSI units are on scene.

HPD is asking people avoid the area.