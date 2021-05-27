Westbound Highway 72, I-565 to experience rolling lane closures on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will have rolling lane closures beginning on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. on westbound Highway 72/I-565 for streetlight maintenance.

Work is expected to begin at the intersection of 72 and Moores Mill Road and continue to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Work is expected to be completed by 3 a.m. on Friday morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and plan alternate routes or proceed with extreme caution. A map of the work area is available below.

