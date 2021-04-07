West Tennessee ex-firefighter charged in Easter Sunday church arson

DRESDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former volunteer firefighter in the West Tennessee town of Dresden is currently being held in jail without bond after an investigation revealed that he set fire to a church.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 25-year-old Codie Austin Clark of Sharon, Tenn. is charged with the arson of the New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon on Easter Sunday.

Investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and the Dresden Fire Department determined that Clark had intentionally set the fire. The Dresden Fire Department had been conducting an internal investigation into Clark, whom they believed had involvement in a series of recent fires in the area.

Clark was arrested Wednesday night on one count of arson of a place of worship and was booked into the Weakley County Jail.