West Morgan student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Schools officials confirmed that a student-athlete recently tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a workout session with teammates.
The West Morgan High School student attended workouts on Wednesday, was tested on Thursday, and received test results on Saturday.
School officials said the group of athletes were screened prior to the workout, and followed social distancing and facial covering guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama High School Athletics Association.
The players have been notified of the positive test results, and the affected student will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.
School administrators are awaiting direction from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the state Board of Education on when the facilities can reopen.