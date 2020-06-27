West Morgan student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Schools officials confirmed that a student-athlete recently tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a workout session with teammates.

The West Morgan High School student attended workouts on Wednesday, was tested on Thursday, and received test results on Saturday.

School officials said the group of athletes were screened prior to the workout, and followed social distancing and facial covering guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama High School Athletics Association.

The players have been notified of the positive test results, and the affected student will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.

School administrators are awaiting direction from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the state Board of Education on when the facilities can reopen.