FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of residents in West Florence gathered for their annual Holiday Fellowship Dinner Sunday. For some, it’s a day that includes good food, different activities, and a way to bring people together under one roof for a day of unity.

Florence City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons says, “Just to see the joy and smiles on their faces and not only are the children enjoying it, the adults are enjoying it too.”

Simmons, who hosts the annual dinner, says it serves as a way to bring those in West Florence together for a day of fun, time with Santa Clause, and free food for everyone.

For those like Bridgett Sims who call the westside of Florence home, they look forward to the gathering each year…especially for the children.

“I see the kids on a daily basis and they enjoy this and sometimes, this is all they have so its wonderful,” Sims told News 19.

From smiles and laughter, to love and positivity, Councilwoman Simmons says that’s what the fellowship dinner is all about.

“I truly believe that in any setting that your certainly stronger together, when you can come together and unite,” added Simmons. “There’s only one race and that’s the human race. To see this come together with all walks of life, I’m just overwhelmed and I love it.”

Simmons says the event wouldn’t be possible without the many people in the community that help everything come together. Residents like Jamie Byard say the event also provides a lesson for the children in West Florence as well.

“We always have to remember the reason for the season and that’s Jesus. The Lord gave to us, so we just want to make sure they understand the significance behind this whole thing,” said Byard. “It’s just not about the gifts, it’s also about giving and helping out.”

Sunday marked seven years of the Holiday Fellowship Dinner for the community in West Florence.