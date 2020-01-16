'We're expecting!': Georgia Aquarium announces baby beluga

ATLANTA – NOVEMBER 19: One of five Beluga Whales swim in Cold Water Quest exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium November 19, 2005 in Atlanta, Goergia. The Georgia Aquarium, the world’d largest by gallons, 8 million plus, and by the number of fish, 100,000 plus, opens to the public November 23, 2005. Funding for the Georgia Aquarium was made possible by a 200 million dollar gift from Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus and his wife Billi through the Marcus Foundation. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Aquarium has announced that one of its beluga whales is a mother-to-be.

The aquarium’s vice president of animal health confirmed in a statement Tuesday that a 20-year-old beluga named Whisper is expected to give birth to a calf in April.

The gender of the baby won’t be revealed until birth.

News outlets report Whisper arrived in Georgia from Seaworld Orlando nearly a year ago.

Three newborn belugas have died at the aquarium since 2012 but officials say they are hopeful that Whisper will safely deliver a healthy calf this spring.