Wendy’s Breakfast Combos (Photo courtesy Wendy’s)

Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant Breakfast Combo (Photo courtesy Wendy’s)

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Combo (Photo courtesy Wendy’s)

Baconator Breakfast Combo (Photo courtesy Wendy’s)

Wendy’s locations across north Alabama will be offering a free meal to current and veteran military members on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Any current military member or veteran with a military ID can get a free small breakfast combo, which includes a breakfast sandwich, a side and a drink.

The offer, which runs from 6:30-10:30 a.m. at participating restaurants, is good for dine-in or drive-thru service.