HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A North Alabama nonprofit mental health center will be hosting a job fair on Friday, July 22.

WellStone serves roughly 14,000 children, teens and adults every year. They have 66 different programs, like outpatient therapy, psychiatric services group homes for severe mental illness, emergency services for those in mental health crisis, and intensive outpatient programs for those with substance abuse issues.

“One in four adults suffers from mental illness in any given year,” said Josaylon Henry, WellStone’s Chief Clinical Officer. “Therefore, staffing in the mental health care field is extremely important to our organization and community. These positions assist individuals with reaching and maintaining psychiatric well-being and thriving as productive citizens.”

“At a time when demand for mental health services has dramatically increased, WellStone and all behavioral health providers are experiencing a significant workforce shortage,” said Jeremy Blair, WellStone CEO. “It is a great time to apply for a position with the largest behavioral health provider in North Alabama to make a difference in lives we serve.”

Several types of positions are open for hire. Professional opportunities are available for RNs, LPNs and therapists. There are different entry and mid-level positions as well. Hiring managers will be onsite to conduct the interviews, and applicants should bring a resume.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22 at the main office, located at 4040 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Ala. If you have any questions about the fair, you can contact christi.smith@wellstone.com.