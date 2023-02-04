CHEROKEE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities in Colberty County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and an officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department.

On Saturday morning at about 1:55 a.m., officers with the Cherokee Police Department with the assistance of the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in the area of Highway 72 and Cove Road in the Cherokee city limits.

The welfare check allegedly involved a person “being held against their will”, according to Cherokee Police.

When officers arrived, the CPD says they got into a fight with the suspect, and the suspect reportedly presented a gun which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities say there were no officers injured and the investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).