Welfare check leads to arrest of Marshall County man

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies arrested a Marshall County man with an outstanding warrant Wednesday.

On March 10, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clearview Lane in Guntersville for a welfare check on Justin Wayne Childress.

When deputies arrived, they saw Childress standing by a car in the yard and when the deputy got out of the car they say Childress ran.

After a short chase, the deputy brought Childress to the ground and after a struggle, the deputy says they used a taser on Childress. Deputies say that Childress also had meth in his pocket.

Deputies then determined that Childress had an outstanding FTA warrant through Marshall County.

Childress was charged with Failure to Appear on a Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

Childress was booked in the Marshall County Jail on a $4500.00 bond.