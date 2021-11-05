Welders wanted: Drake State launches bootcamp to spark interest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Drake State Community and Technical College is eager to attract more people to the welding industry.

With so many in the welding industry (around 49,000 per year) retiring or moving to different jobs, those empty spots are pretty much staying that way.

This is why Drake State has launched its new Welding Bootcamp.

Photo courtesy of Drake State Community & Technical College

The course is an 8-hour experience and costs $300. It also supports Governor Kay Ivey’s plan to grow certified skilled workers by 2025. Participants in the program will learn materials and welding fundamentals and safety from a certified Drake State welding instructor.

“This program has become so popular that we had to roll out another Bootcamp,” said Workforce

Development Director Dr. Karen Ray. “The first Bootcamp was filled with potential full-time

students and engineers looking to advance their skills in a technical trade.”

Photo courtesy of Drake State Community & Technical College

Private group classes are also available for anyone interested, with 10 participants maximum offered at a flat rate. Personal protection gear for all welding courses can be purchased or rented at an additional cost.

Registration for the Welding Bootcamp is open through November 12. The next available course will start on November 19. Click here to register, or call (256) 551-5227.