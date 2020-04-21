Wednesday is deadline for Social Security recipients with kids to file for child payments

Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients who don’t file tax returns have until Wednesday, April 22 to enter information to get the $500 per child payments coming as part of the government’s CARES Act.

Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries with dependent children and who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Wednesday, April 22, in order to receive the additional payments for their eligible children quickly, according to the Social Security Administration.

Those who are eligible should go to the IRS’s webpage and visit the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” section to provide their information.

People with Direct Express debit cards who enter information at the IRS’s website should complete all of the mandatory questions, but they may leave the bank account information section blank, because the Treasury Department already has their Direct Express information on file.