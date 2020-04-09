Website allows you to volunteer virtually

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - Virtual volunteering is now coming to the forefront.

Many traditional face-to-face volunteer programs are suffering without face to face interaction -- but this could help.

Volunteer-match.org, a non-profit website, connects around 130,000 non-profits to volunteers. They are encouraging those with free time and talents to use them virtually.

Non-profit organizations that are able to take advantage of having volunteers using online platforms are ones where the activities can be monitored -- like mentoring programs, or social media managers.

Greg Baldwin, CEO of VolunteerMatch, says the harsh reality is that there are volunteer programs that can't be done virtually will struggle or diminish.

"There's a world of opportunities that are out there where you can still stay active and involved if you want, they're safe and they're virtual. There's a wide range of things to get involved with from selling masks to just being a technology expert for a non-profit organization who's been looking for that type of help for the last 6 months and hasn't found it yet," said Baldwin.

You can find out how to get involved by just searching 'Huntsville' on the Volunteer-Match website.