Weatherly Heights Elementary transitioning to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Weatherly Heights Elementary School is temporarily sending kids home to learn because of COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Huntsville City Schools said students will start learning from home Friday and stay home through Friday, Feb. 5. Traditional students will return to campus the following Monday.

The district said curbside meals for students will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays during the remote learning period.

Families with questions are asked to contact their student’s teacher or principal.