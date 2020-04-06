We could use a little good news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In a world of darkness, we're looking for a little sunshine. Years ago, Anne Murray had a hit song called, "A Little Good News." We could use some of that right now.

These are historic times we will remember for the rest of our lives. When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, we'll look back and grade ourselves on how we handled it.

Our hope is that we will remember how we came together to take care of one another, like making sure children in our community have food to eat. Or watching teachers drive through neighborhoods filled with students standing in front of their homes just to say hello.

It's the little things in these difficult times that remind us we are one big family and we need to love each other. It's as simple as using sidewalk chalk and writing words of encouragement to health care workers as they make their way to and from hospitals thanking them for fighting an unseen enemy on the front lines of this crisis.

We've seen people filling hospital parking lots in Madison, Huntsville, on Sand Mountain and in the Shoals, flashing their lights and honking their horns in a show of appreciation and support for those taking care of the sick, and doing what they can to help them get better so they can return home to their families.

It is a show of solidarity that touches the heart in a way we've never seen before. The lesson for us here, when this is all over, maybe we'll all be a little kinder and giving.

We love it when you send us photos that we can share with everyone. There are some creative minds out there. I mean, what's better than a drive through zoo in a Hartselle neighborhood where you don't have to worry about the animals walking up to your vehicle and sticking their head in the window looking for food.

And that infectious spirit of doing random acts of kindness can spread quicker than any virus. I like to think it's helping bring us all a little bit closer. It's about finding an excuse to smile, if only for a moment, instead of worrying about where this journey is going to take us.

I've said it before, but it's worth repeating because we still have some road left to travel. We're in this together. We'll get through this together. So, take a deep breath, stay strong, stay calm, and love thy neighbor.