Waterloo man killed in two-vehicle crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A Waterloo man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Noel Robertson, 68, was killed when his vehicle crossed the centerline of Lauderdale County Road 8 and struck another vehicle. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 3.

Robertson was transported to North Alabama Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Jonah Gray of Florence.