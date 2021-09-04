Waterloo High School announces hybrid schedule due to staffing issues

WATERLOO, Ala. — Students at Waterloo High School will be on a hybrid for the next two weeks due to “staffing problems” at the facility.

According to a Facebook post, the schedule will run from September 7 to September 17, 2021.

During this time, students with last names starting with A through M will attend classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, while students with last names starting with N through Z will attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be dedicated to “deep cleaning” the school.

Career tech students will attend courses at the Allen Thornton Career Technical Center (ATCTC) as follows:

Monday: 10th/11th grade students with the last names starting with A through M

10th/11th grade students with the last names starting with A through M Tuesday: 12th grade students with the last names starting with A through M

12th grade students with the last names starting with A through M Thursday: 12th grade students with the last names starting with N through Z

12th grade students with the last names starting with N through Z Friday: 10th/11th grade students with the last names starting with N through Z

Waterloo stated students who are “currently in isolation” will return to the hybrid schedule on their respective isolation return date.

All students will return to a regular schedule on Monday, September 20.