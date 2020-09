MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A water outage is scheduled for Madison County residents.

The Madison County Water Department will be making improvements to the water system on Tuesday, September 8.

The improvements will require a temporary water outage for the customers on Ready Section Road, Nicholas View Lane, Azuba Court, Lewis Vann Drive, and Quiet Lane.

This work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.