Water outage planned for Thursday in southeast Madison County

The banner of a water outage has a yellow round sign with a drop symbol, also there is a pipeline. the sign and pipeline are on the solid blue background.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Water Department says the water will be out for some customers in the southeast part of the county for much of the day on Thursday. The department is making water system improvements.

The water outage will start at 8:00 a.m. on McMullen Road. Customers on McMullen Road from Esslinger Drive to Cherry Tree Road will be without water until around 3:30 p.m.

Officials with Madison County say this outage also includes those on Candlestand Circle and Blackberry Lane.

Anyone with questions can call the Madison County Water Department at 256-746-2888.