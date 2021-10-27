Water main break on South Parkway to cause major delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities reported a water main break at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Oak Dairy Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

Utility crews responding to the area have closed the outside, southbound lane to address and repair the break. Lane closures could last 3 hours or longer. Huntsville Police are assisting with traffic control in the area.

Traffic could be affected for several hours, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Anyone needing to drive through that area is asked to use extreme caution with workers on the site.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, Huntsville Utilities says to be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible heavy delays.