OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities Water Operations responded to a water main break along US-431 in Owens Cross Roads Tuesday (June 15) afternoon.

Water in the area will be off from the McDonalds at 6711 US-431 and continuing south through the Huntsville Utilities water service area.

Crews on-site estimated the outage to last around 4-6 hours.