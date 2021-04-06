Water board employee charged with stealing customers’ card numbers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A water company employee is facing theft charges after authorities said she took customers’ credit and debit card numbers.

Jessica Kay Hosch, 33, of Rainsville, was arrested Monday on three counts of credit card fraud and three counts of identity theft.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Hosch worked for the DeKalb Jackson Water District in Ider.

Hosch took credit or debit card numbers when customers would pay their bill and used the numbers to make online purchases, the sheriff’s office said.

More charges could be filed in the case, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said customers of the DeKalb Jackson Water District should check their bank statements and call the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801 if they find any fraudulent charges.