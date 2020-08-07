Water authority asks some East Limestone residents to reduce usage

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority is asking some customers in the eastern part of the county to reduce water usage.

The utility said Friday it was asking customers in subdivisions off of Powell, Hardiman, Burgreen and Segers roads to reduce the rate that they water their lawns to once a week.

People watering their lawns was affecting the water pressure inside homes, according to the utility, and water consumption data in those areas showed three times the regular demand for irrigation.

The water authority said it would send out a message when the restriction is no longer needed.