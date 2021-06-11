Watching the Gulf of Mexico: tropical development possible next week!

The National Hurricane Center highlighted an area of potential tropical cyclone development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and ‘something’ is likely to develop there soon.

‘Something?’ Yes. Regardless of pure tropical cyclone formation or not, there will be a large area of blustery, rough thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle and end of next week. It’s too soon to know if it will become a depression or a tropical storm (and where it could make an impact), but we’ll be watching it to keep you updated!

Beach weather!

Know the dangers of rip currents, learn the beach flag system, and keep up to date with the latest forecast and rip current conditions with our Gulf Coast Forecast page:

