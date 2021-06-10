WATCH: World treated to “Ring of fire” solar eclipse Thursday morning

WATCH LIVE: On Thursday morning, sky watchers were treated to a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

According to NASA, 2021’s first solar eclipse will only be physically visible to parts of Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, and Siberia. A partial eclipse will be visible for most of northeastern North America, Greenland, Northern Europe, and northern Asia.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, causing the sun to be completely blocked, this eclipse will be annular, which only occurs when the moon is in its first phase.

This will be the first of two solar eclipses in 2021, with a total solar eclipse to occur on Dec. 4.