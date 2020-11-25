WATCH: Where did it come from? Mysterious monolith discovered in remote area of Utah

UTAH (ABC4) — A strange discovery in a remote area of Utah has been captivating many over the last few days. The find is so odd that even the Utah Department of Public Safety made a tongue-in-cheek reference to its otherworldly possibilities.

While assisting the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in a count of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau spotted a metal monolith in a remote area of red rock.

The crew immediately landed nearby to investigate the mysterious object further.

Crew members report there was no evidence indicating who or what could have placed the monolith in such a challenging area to access.

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Due to the monolith having been placed in a very remote area that could lead to visitors possibly getting stranded and requiring rescue, officials are not revealing the exact location of the discovery.

According to the Department of Public Safety, “It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed lands, no matter what planet you’re from.”

DPS has released a new video of the mysterious monolith; you can watch them here:

Mysterious findings and intrigue are not uncommon in Utah. Over the summer, new photographs of Area 51 were made public, offering angles of the mysterious base taken from northwest of the base looking southeast. The new angles are rarely, if ever, publicly seen angles of the Groom Lake area.

For as long as humans have lived in the Uintah Basin, they’ve been seeing strange things in the sky. In the 1970s, Utah State professor Frank Salisbury wrote a well-documented book about hundreds of UFO sightings in the basin.

But the strangeness goes way beyond mystery aircraft. For 15 generations, indigenous tribes, including the Utes, have referred to this sandstone ridge as being “in the path of the skinwalker.” They consider the skinwalker a malevolent spirit and a shapeshifter.

