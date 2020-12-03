WATCH: TVA brings down 1000-foot stack in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The last thousand-foot stack at the Widows Creek Fossil Plant came down Thursday morning in spectacular fashion.

The Tennessee Valley Authority set charges and blew out the bottom of the stack, bringing it crashing to the ground.

Boom! The final 1,000' stack that once served the retired Widows Creek Fossil Plant near Stevenson, AL, was safely imploded earlier today. The removal of the old plant, which was idled in 2014, is about 90% complete. The site is being prepared for future economic redevelopment. pic.twitter.com/gO1KcAiOmO — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 3, 2020

Widows Creek closed down in 2015 as part of TVA’s work to shift away from fossil fuels to provide electricity. Work has been ongoing to dismantle the facility.

Google began building a $600 million data center in Stevenson in 2018. Widows Creek sits adjacent to Google’s 350-acre site. TVA said Widows Creek is being prepared for future economic redevelopment.

This isn’t the first spectacular demolition at the site. In 2019, TVA demolished two 500-foot stacks at once. You can watch video of that here.