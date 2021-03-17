Watch: Tornado sightings across Central Alabama

Residents in Southern and Central Alabama have been getting a closer look at tornadoes and storms that have been moving across the state Wednesday.

WIAT in Birmingham received this video from Josh Pate, as one tornado was seen crossing U.S 82 near County Road 187 in Billingsley in Autauga County.

Another video, from Garrett Price, showed another tornado near Selma.

Another tornado was spotted in Demopolis on Wednesday. (Courtesy Mark Johnson)

Another was seen from the Trustmark Bank in Demopolis. (Courtesy Michael O. Clements)

Another sighting happened in Chilton County (Courtesy Jamie Childress)

A sighting of a tornado in Moundville (Courtesy @SCWeather_WX)

