WATCH: The Greater Gulf State Fair 2020 announcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, The Greater Gulf State Fair will be updating the public on the safety changes for the 2020 season.

The staff says they will be announcing new fair dates, four contingency plans, and how customers can take precautions and follow procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the press release, the total economic impact in 2019 by the Greater Gulf State Fair was $4,233,022.00, jobs created was 1,069, and taxes generated was $376,247.00.

Tune in right here for the livestream at 10 a.m.

