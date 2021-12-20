Watch the College Football Playoff games on the big screen!

Watch the Crimson Tide take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on the big screen! | Find out where

PLANO, Texas (WHNT) – Cinemark announced Monday it is teaming up with ESPN to bring some of college football’s most exciting postseason games to select theaters around the country – and Huntsville made the list.

The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl and the biggest game of all – the College Football Playoff National Championship can be watched at Cinemark at Bridge Street, at 370 The Bridge St, Huntsville, AL 35806.

No. 1 Alabama will square off against No. 4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Immediately following, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. CT in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The winners of the two games will then face off for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 10 at 7 p.m. CT. All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.

You can reserve a seat when you purchase a $10 concessions package. Fans will score special prizes after each contest based on the winning team.

For more information on the games or to purchase tickets now, visit Cinemark’s website here.