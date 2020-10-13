WATCH: Surveillance video released from Huntsville church break-in, police continue investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police are investigating several south Huntsville church vandalisms from over the weekend and News 19 gained surveillance video from one of the churches involved.

Lt. Jesse Sumlin with the Huntsville Police Department said early Sunday morning, someone broke windows at Weatherly Heights Church of Christ on Weatherly Road, Covenant Christian Academy, which may also be known as Covenant of Peace Church on Weatherly Road, and All Saints Lutheran on Bailey Cove Road. All the churches are within minutes of each other.Three vandalisms over the weekend… And all churches involved were within minutes of each other.

“At this time, we have no suspects,” said Lt. Sumlin. “We have no idea if all three cases are connected and the investigation is currently ongoing.”

Lt. Sumlin said HPD investigators are following up leads and possibly getting some video from the area. He said as of Tuesday, they have not received any video.

Though Weatherly Heights Church of Christ did not want to talk on camera, they provided surveillance video of the break-in to News 19.

The man in the video breaks the glass on the door and looks around. He later enters into the building through the open glass and stumbles. When he gets up, he wanders around the church, while sometimes on the phone, as shown by several surveillance cameras.

Michael McLemore, the minister of evangelists, said he believes the suspect tried to use a sign outside to break the glass, and ended up using a rock from the rock garden, just outside the door.

Before the incident happened, another surveillance camera caught the suspect walking from Covenant to Weatherly Heights, and Mclemore says that camera was just installed on Saturday, the day before the break-in.

McLemore says Weatherly Heights Church of Christ wanted to release the surveillance footage to the public, in hopes it deters future break-ins at other churches, but added if the man would have shown up during the day asking for money… They would have gladly helped him out.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact investigators with the Huntsville Police Department at 256-883-3791.