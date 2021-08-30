WATCH: Shocking drone video shows damage to WGNO News Studio

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — What was once called minor damage, in the daylight is now being described as extensive and major.

WGNO’s Studio is located on the 8th floor of the Galleria skyscraper, in Metairie. Drone video taken early Monday morning highlights the destruction Hurricane Ida left in its wake.

As of Sunday night, it appeared the Galleria sustained only minor damage. A couple of leaky ceiling tiles, an unexplained draft in the hall, and a crushed satellite dish were a few of the damages originally noted. That initial damage can be seen in the photo gallery from inside the WGNO News Studio.

Galleria damaged during Hurricane IdaGalleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

And in the video below, taken Sunday afternoon, you can see a roof from a nearby building ripped off and picked up by the intense winds. The debris went flying by the camera and crashed into one of the WGNO satellite dishes. Also seen in the video, insulation from another nearby building is hanging onto the side of the Galleria.