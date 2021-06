ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A procession is planned for fallen Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith. Smith died Sunday after his involvement in a water rescue in Fort Morgan.

A procession is expected to start at the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office in Robertsdale at 6:45 Tuesday morning. The procession will then travel through Baldwin County and end in Mobile at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Watch the full procession here: