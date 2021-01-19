WATCH: NASA officials update on SLS rocket hot fire test for Artemis I mission

The core stage for the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is seen in the B-2 Test Stand during a scheduled eight minute duration hot fire test, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The four RS-25 engines fired for a little more than one minute and generated 1.6 million pounds of thrust. The hot fire is the final test of the Green Run test series, a comprehensive assessment of the Space Launch System’s core stage prior to launching the Artemis I mission to the Moon. Photo Credit: (NASA/Robert Markowitz)

NASA officials are talking about the engine test they conducted on Saturday for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will launch the agency’s Artemis I mission.

Agency leaders and industry partners will discuss the test, known as a hot fire, which took place at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

The Green Run test series assesses the rocket’s core stage before launching the Artemis missions to the Moon.

NASA officials say during the hot fire test, engineers powered up all the core stage systems, loaded more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercold, propellant into the tanks, and fired all four engines at the same time.

The test plan called for the rocket’s four RS-25 engines to fire for as long as eight minutes – the same amount of time it will take to send the rocket to space following launch – but the engines shut down a little more than one minute into the hot fire.

Initial data analysis determined the shutdown was triggered by test parameters that were intentionally conservative to ensure the safety of the core stage during the test, and preliminary inspections indicate the rocket’s hardware is in good condition, and all the core stage systems including the engines performed as expected. Data analysis is continuing to help the team determine whether a second hot fire test is required.

Expected to participate in the discussion:

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Kathy Lueders, NASA associate administrator for Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

John Honeycutt, SLS program manager, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Julie Bassler, SLS stages manager, Marshall

Ryan McKibben, Green Run test conductor, Stennis

John Shannon, vice president and SLS program manager, Boeing

Jeff Zotti, RS-25 program director, Aerojet Rocketdyne