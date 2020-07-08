WATCH LIVE: Vigil to be held for 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and many people from the community will come together to remember the life of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr.

Royta was shot and killed inside of the Riverchase Galleria Mall in Hoover July 3.

Royta was a student at Jonesboro Elementary School, who the assistant principal says was a “bright, charismatic second-grader who had the ‘it’ factor and wanted to grow up and someday be a musician.”

There is now a makeshift memorial at the Riverchase Galleria in front of the Children’s Place where there are even musical notes on display in honor of him.

Authorities say that three men have been arrested in connection to the tragic incident where Royta lost his life and three others were injured.

