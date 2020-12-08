WATCH LIVE: Vanessa Guillén report being released

FORT HOOD, Texas – On Tuesday morning, we will learn the results of a Fort Hood report ordered after the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillén.

The report examines the climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community.

The questions surfaced because of the way the post handled Guillén’s disappearance earlier this year.

Members of the committee visited Fort Hood at the end of August. Guillén disappeared in April, but her body wasn’t found until July.

The man accused of killing her committed suicide when authorities tried to arrest him. A woman accused of helping to dispose of Guillén’s body faces federal charges.

You can read the full report starting at 11:15 a.m. here.