WATCH: Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson says no 2020 season for MiLB

Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson held a press conference Tuesday at Toyota Field to announce that the Minor League Baseball season has officially been canceled.

When WHNT spoke with Nelson the past two weeks, he was not very optimistic that his team would take the field in 2020, although he did have some hope because there had not been an official announcement at the time.

The Trash Pandas were slated to begin their inaugural campaign on April 9th before Minor League Baseball postponed the season due to COVID-19.