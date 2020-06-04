LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones to speak about demonstrations across the state, COVID-19 updates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be removed as soon as possible from Richmond's Monument Avenue, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday, pledging the state will no longer “preach a false version of history.”

The bronze equestrian statue, which sits on an enormous pedestal on state property, will be moved to storage while Northam's administration works “with the community to determine its future,” the governor said at a news conference where the announcement was met with extended applause.