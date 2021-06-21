Madison Co. Sheriff releases new details on officer-involved shooting in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. — Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner discussed details on Monday regarding the officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 17.

Sheriff Turner said that the suspect Christopher Matthews, 33 of Gurley, shot at officers 12 times before Gurley Police returned fire, hitting Matthews two times.

Matthews was taken to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries and was released from the hospital on June 19.

Matthews remains in custody and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, resisting arrest, and attempt to flee and elude in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and Sheriff Turner said Matthews is cooperating with the investigation.