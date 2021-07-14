WATCH LIVE: Madison County Sheriff to give details in narcotics investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) - Starting July 15, parents of children 17 years old and younger will begin receiving monthly payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The payments are part of the Child Tax Credit that parents receive every year, but this year the federal government is deciding to give parents some of that money sooner. It's one of several changes made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to tax expert David Kembel, owner and president of Kembel Tax Service, "What they've done this year is they've increased the amount, so it's from $2,000 to $3,000, and then they've increased the age limit. In the past, when a kid turns 17 you don't get the credit anymore. Now you still do. You get it as long as the kid is under 18. And then finally rather than $3,000 if your child is under 6, so 5 and below, they're going to make it $3,600."