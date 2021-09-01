Law enforcement officials give update after Decatur, Huntsville double murder suspect captured

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Chief of Police Nate Allen and other city and county officials held a press briefing Wednesday morning updating the public on the arrest of double murder suspect Ricardo Bass.

Chief Allen said he hasn’t seen anything like this in his six years in office and thinks of it as a “sign of the times”.

“We’ve had some concerns with citizens during this time of the pandemic”, Chief Allen said. “I think it’s causing people to do what they wouldn’t normally do.”

Officials would not go into specific details of the entire investigation, stating it is all sensitive to the case and eventual trial, including how they determined Bass was linked to both of the crimes.

According to Chief Nate Allen, US Marshalls told DPD a vehicle was heading north on I-65 toward Decatur from Birmingham Thursday evening that they believed was carrying Ricardo Bass. Undercover police began following the silver Dodge Ram truck.

“The suspect’s vehicle exited from I-65 north toward Huntsville on I-565 East when we believe the suspect vehicle noticed our marked police vehicles following him,” Chief Allen said.

The vehicle came to a stop at County Line road and I-565. Police say Bass hopped out and fled. The truck drove away from the scene and the driver was not apprehended.The arresting officer says he Chased Bass, who hopped over an 8-foot, barbed wire fence and ran toward the woods.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said it wasn’t a matter if Bass would be caught, but when.

He also spoke directly to the families of the victims.

“I understand that there’s nothing that I can say or do to relieve you of your pain,” said DA Anderson. “Except to continue to pray for you, and I hope that at the end of the day when this case is resolved, that the justice that we’re able to obtain for you in some way gives you an amount of closure.”

DA Anderson said Bass will appear before a District Judge in less than 72 hours, with preliminary hearings, and other proceedings to follow.

Officers with Bass shortly after being caught

Courtesy of Decatur Police Department

Bass is also facing capital murder charges in Madison County related to the fatal shooting in Huntsville. Anderson says Bass will be prosecuted in both counties. The Morgan County DA said during the press conference, there is a good working relationship between the two counties, and doesn’t foresee any issues with who will prosecute first.

“If Madison County needs his [Bass] presence, arrangements can be made”, said DA Anderson. “We’re just glad he’s incarcerated.”

Anderson says Bass was out on a $200,000 bond at the time of shootings. A representative from the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed to News 19 that Bass served a 20 year prison sentence for first-degree robbery. He was released from ADOC custody in June 2020.

Ricardo Bass is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail. Anderson says he will stay in Morgan County until further notice.