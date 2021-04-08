WATCH LIVE: Huntsville officials to address mask order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville area COVID-19 team will hold a news conference and community briefing on Thursday, April 8, at 1:00 p.m., according to a press release.

Mayor Battle is expected to address the expiration of the mask order on Friday. EMA Director Jeff Birdwell is expected to update the public on vaccination numbers and positive COVID-10 cases.

Huntsville Hospital’s Senior VP of Operations, Tracy Doughty, will discuss vaccine supply and testing.

You can watch the live stream in this story, and on the News 19 Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.