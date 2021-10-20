Huntsville Hospital COO ‘thrilled’ to see COVID numbers drop by half in one month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville and Madison County COVID-19 team gave an update concerning coronavirus in the county.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President, and Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Karen Landers, Madison County Health Officer at Alabama Department of Public Health spoke at Wednesday’s meeting.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Madison County. Since the pandemic began there have been 815,989 positive cases in the state, with 52,114 cases in Madison County. 694 people have died from COVID-19 in the county up last week from 676.

Huntsville Hospital COO Tracy Doughty gave the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers for systems across the county. Doughty said there are currently 69 COVID-19 inpatients in the Huntsville Hospital system in Madison County, with 12 of those patients in ICU and 8 on a ventilator.

“This is about half of what it was a month ago, so that is very good news,” said Doughty. “We are thrilled to see these numbers come down. We are prayerful and we are hopeful they will continue to come down.”