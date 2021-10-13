Huntsville Hospital CEO says number of COVID-19 inpatients is declining but there’s still ‘pressure on the health care system’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Madison County COVID-19 team gave an update on the status of cases for the county.

This week’s included Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital, and Dr. Roger Smalligan, Regional Dean at the UAB Huntsville Regional Medical Campus.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Madison County. Since the pandemic began there have been 810,501 positive cases in the state, with 51,721 cases in Madison County. 676 people have died from COVID-19 in the county up last week from 656.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz gave the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers for systems across the county. Samz said there are currently 95 COVID-19 inpatients in the Huntsville Hospital system in Madison County.

“I am very pleased to share that is half of what it was a month ago when I was here. We’ve seen a decline of fifty percent in our inpatient census of COVID over the past month and that is wonderful,” said Samz.

Of those 95 patients, 23 are in ICU and 17 of those patients are on a ventilator.

“While we are delighted to see this decline, we continue to have pressure on the health care system,” said Samz. “Our inpatient elective surgery schedule is coming back online but it is still partially curtailed. Most days our ICU beds are fully occupied. The Emergency Department continues to have to hold admissions that at times cause delays that can be seen in the Emergency Department or delays for EMS, as they are waiting to unload patients due to the high occupancy in the Emergency Department.”

The next Huntsville Madison County area COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20.