Community transmission of COVID-19 cases has begun to ‘slowly decline’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team gave their weekly update in a live briefing.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director; Dr. Pam Hudson CEO of Crestwood Medical Center; and Scott Irwin, Manager of Community Development for the City of Huntsville were in attendance.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Madison County. Since the pandemic began there have been 804,977 positive cases in the state, with 51,301 cases in Madison County. 656 people have died from COVID-19 in the county up last week from 37.

Dr. Pam Hudson gave the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers for systems across the county. Hudson said there are currently 140 COVID-19 inpatients, with 39 people in ICU and 30 of those patients on a ventilator.

“That continues to be a concern but we are in a better spot than we were last week and the week before,” said Hudson. “This is a reduction in new cases over the last seven days of ten percent. Some good news there as community transition slowly begins to decline.”

Hudson did mention that the decline in hospitalized cases can be linked to an increase in deaths in the county. “There has been a modest decline in the percentage of the hospital patients that are in care because of COVID. Unfortunately, some of that decline is related to the increase in deaths. There were 16 deaths in the last seven days in our county.”

The meeting is held each week on the first floor of the Chambers of City Hall.