Health official urges caution, vaccination participation at last regular COVID-19 briefing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Officials wrapped up the last regularly scheduled Madison County briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday.

The briefings, which have been held weekly since the pandemic began, will now be held when

Madison County’s rate of postive cases is under 5 percent, said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“We haven’t seen these kinds of numbers since over a year ago, so this is very, very encouraging and I’m very pleased to see this,” Landers said.

But she cautioned that it was not time to get complacent yet, saying more people need to get vaccinated in the state and people need to following the health department’s recommendations of wearing a face mask in public settings, socially distancing from others and sanitizing.

“It’s not time to abandon this,” Landers said. “We need to go further down the road. We need to, again, have higher rates of vaccination, higher rates of immunity, if you will, prior to abandoning the use of the mask.”

Landers said there are still COVID-19 variants making the rounds and that they have shown up in the state, including the UK variant.

“The variants find a way, and as we have more person vaccinated and more persons with immunity, we have to be aware that the viruses are still going to try to find a way to survive,” she said.