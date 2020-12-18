Governor’s study group recommends gambling in Alabama, says benefits outweigh costs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A study group formed by Gov. Kay Ivey announced that expanding gambling in Alabama can work, bringing over $700 million in revenue to the state.

The group included Chariman Todd Strange, R. “Rey” Almodóvar, Dr. Deborah Barnhart, Walter Bell, Dr. Regina Benjamin, former Treasurer Young Boozer, Sheriff Sam Cochran, Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley, Carl Jamison, Justice James “Jim” Main, Phillip “Phil” Rawls, and Bishop B. Mike Watson.

Strange said that creating a state-run lottery would bring around $200 million in annual revenue at first with a potential to grow to $300 million.

“It has to be a competitive adventure,” he said. “You don’t want to pay out of 45 percent, and Mississippi’s doing 65 percent so you gotta be competitive”.

Casino gambling, which includes slots, table games, etc, would bring in $300 million to $400 million in revenue. Strange said that around the nation, 75 percent is from slot machines.

Sports betting is expected to bring in around $10 million per year. Strange said the number is low because sports betting was previously done at a location, causing the practice to die out.

“Another thing we saw a number of times is there’s some supposition or statement that Alabama, on a per capita basis, has the highest per capita illegal sports betting in the United States,” Strange said.

In total, this could bring around $500 to $710 million annually to Alabama. While the study group did not say how the funds should be used, they did find that over half of the states with gambling use the funds for education.

Around 19,000 jobs would also be created, most of them would pay above the average annual income for Alabamians.

However, even with these benefits, Alabama could face some problems.

This would mostly be in paying for government-sponsored treatment for people with gambling disorders. Money would also be spent on preventing people from developing problems and educating them.

Society may also pay a personal cost as families and individuals are harmed by the risks gambling disorders pose. The group’s report estimates that around 66,375 people in Alabama could be problem gamblers while 13,733 can be compulsive gamblers.

Only eight percent of these people may seek treatment, according to the report.

Social costs could include

Crime, including law enforcement, corrections, and judicial costs;

Business and employment, including displaced workers, lost productivity, and unemployment

costs

Bankruptcy

Illness and suicide

Social services and regulatory costs

Family costs, including divorce, domestic violence, and child abuse and neglect

Abused dollars, which is often a cost associated with unreported theft

•Political costs, which could be manifested in the form actual or perceived undue political influence.

However, the total costs caused by the legalization of gambling are hard to estimate as most people are responsible, and illegal gambling has always existed in Alabama, providing problem gamblers an outlet anyway.