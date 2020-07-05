GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks in Gatlinburg from wherever you are.
In a new twist, the Gatlinburg fireworks display will be from the top of the Space Needle.
It will be streamed on this page beginning at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.
The display also is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH LIVE: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Analyst weighs in on Tuberville campaign strategies ahead of July runoff election
- Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore
- 1 dead after drowning on Lake Martin in Elmore County
- Skip the summer learning slide by exploring STEM activities